Merit Financial Group LLC Has $890,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,270.00 to $2,370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,463.79.

Booking Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,833.82 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,801.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,936.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

