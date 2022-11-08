15,269 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised Gilead Sciences from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.4 %

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of GILD opened at $81.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $102.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.