Merit Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 77.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 41.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Vail Resorts stock opened at $216.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.91 and a 12 month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.49) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 89.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.57.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

