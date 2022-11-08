Merit Financial Group LLC Buys New Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,169,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,283,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,167,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,161,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,711,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE IVT opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

