10,185 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ryder System by 10.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Ryder System by 2.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 14.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 60,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of R stock opened at $84.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.28. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $88.83.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 15.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

