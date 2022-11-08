8,996 Shares in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 3,577.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Atkore by 684.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

ATKR opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

