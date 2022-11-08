Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 8,974 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,685,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 47,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 212.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $82.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $84.78. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $107.46.

