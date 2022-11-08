Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 213.9% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 115.3% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IVW opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.47.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.