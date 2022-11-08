Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,905 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 116.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 75,935 shares of company stock worth $1,281,997. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.