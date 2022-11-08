Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lennar by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Lennar stock opened at $79.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.87. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.92%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

