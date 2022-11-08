Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,841 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Shares of BRO opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.73.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

