Keybank National Association OH Has $1.58 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,605,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,717 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CHK opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $107.31. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $3.16 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

