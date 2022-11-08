State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,954 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 608.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $252,225.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,669.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $66,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,224 shares of company stock worth $8,228,134 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DoorDash from $129.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.90.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.87.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoorDash

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.