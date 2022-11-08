State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.08 Million Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of CenterPoint Energy worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1,223.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $27.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.85. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

