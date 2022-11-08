State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.05 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,576 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $21,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 71,909.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,823,000 after purchasing an additional 790,505 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,321,000 after purchasing an additional 442,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,117,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,669,000 after purchasing an additional 342,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Clorox stock opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

