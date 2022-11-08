abrdn plc Purchases 6,289 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,543,105.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $298,594.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,543,105.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $26,309.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,436 shares of company stock worth $1,006,684. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Trading Up 6.9 %

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $317.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average is $85.51.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.