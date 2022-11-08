1,753 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Acquired by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 896.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Shares of WCN opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.04. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on WCN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

