Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 59,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Burlington Stores by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.90 and its 200 day moving average is $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.74.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

