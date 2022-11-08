Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $883,000 in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUR. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 50.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,643,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,893,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,893,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,702 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.61.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Further Reading

