Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,281 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timken by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after buying an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,841,000 after purchasing an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter worth $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after purchasing an additional 257,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

Insider Transactions at Timken

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total value of $1,039,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,146,570.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,082 shares of company stock worth $3,333,130 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Timken to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Timken Profile

(Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.