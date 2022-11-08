Meeder Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth $29,681,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,018,000 after buying an additional 236,056 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 616.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 260,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after acquiring an additional 224,247 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 452,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,491,000 after acquiring an additional 136,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Shares of MLI opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.28. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.