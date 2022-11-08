Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 52,204 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in KE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of KE by 476.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KE by 16.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of KE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in KE by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 169,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Barclays boosted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

KE stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of -2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

