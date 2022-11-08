Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 56,832 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 56,832 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 132,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 38,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,964,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leah Jones sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $69,205.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,945 shares of company stock worth $360,569. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.79 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

