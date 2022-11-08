Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $788,000 in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 807.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $863,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total value of $677,879.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.32.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

