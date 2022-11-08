Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 339 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

NYSE:ROP opened at $412.62 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $501.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.16.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

