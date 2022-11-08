5,800 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 17.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 16.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12 month low of $82.94 and a 12 month high of $256.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.05.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HELE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.67.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

