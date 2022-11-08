Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 26.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.87 and a 200 day moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Corteva declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

