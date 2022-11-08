Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.53.

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

