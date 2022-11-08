Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 140,098 Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Eldorado Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 43.4% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 17,555,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,177,000 after buying an additional 5,309,742 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 133.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 6,229,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,830,000 after buying an additional 3,556,207 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,016,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,380,000 after buying an additional 3,364,476 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $11,323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after buying an additional 1,623,765 shares during the period. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

EGO opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.82.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

