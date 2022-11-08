Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,988 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,190 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 73.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IART. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.38.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $73.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98.

In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

