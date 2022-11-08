Meeder Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Concentrix by 11.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC stock opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.69.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.05. Concentrix had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $53,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,133,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,540 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Concentrix Company Profile



Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

