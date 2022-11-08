Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $825,000 Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 18,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vale in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Itaú Unibanco cut Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

NYSE VALE opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

