Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $814,000 in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 55,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

