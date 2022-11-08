Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Cummins by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.88.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $1,633,844.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 6,804 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $1,633,844.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,427,036.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,340 shares of company stock worth $7,777,079 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a 200-day moving average of $211.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $249.85.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

