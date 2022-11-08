Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at $2,428,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in CNX Resources by 199.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in CNX Resources by 160.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 10.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources by 67.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNX. StockNews.com began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

