Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,291 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.85 and a 52-week high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

