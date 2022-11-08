Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $745.19.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $606.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.69 and a 200-day moving average of $641.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,873 shares of company stock worth $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

