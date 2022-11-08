Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of argenx by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in argenx by 2.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on ARGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($400.00) to €425.00 ($425.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on argenx from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of ARGX opened at $362.30 on Tuesday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 0.85.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

