Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $827,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 303.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Melius began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

