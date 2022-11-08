FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Sunday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.63. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 1.8 %

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Quest Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $120.40 and a 52 week high of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.70.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,092.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.