Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,291 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,291 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in THOR Industries in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in THOR Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $115.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.70.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THO has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Argus downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About THOR Industries

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.