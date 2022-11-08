Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,137 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in A. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $336,630.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,506 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $336,630.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 in the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of A opened at $138.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

