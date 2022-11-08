Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coombe Bender & Co LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 22.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 30,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.4 %

ALK stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Melius began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

