Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 33,872 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 36,034.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Pure Storage from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.53.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

Pure Storage Price Performance

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $646.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

