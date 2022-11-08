Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $523,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.2% in the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $997,000. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.6% during the second quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 26,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.82 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

