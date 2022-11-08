Ascent Group LLC Has $289,000 Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 24.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,163 shares of company stock worth $12,537,766. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life stock opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.85. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $116.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

