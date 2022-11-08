Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 417.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,302,000 after buying an additional 163,682 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,028,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,007,000 after buying an additional 38,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,004,000 after buying an additional 39,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,215,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,268,000 after acquiring an additional 83,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $204,731.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,885,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $906,282.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,068 shares of company stock worth $2,190,809. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.23.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

