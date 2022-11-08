Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from C$50.50 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

LAC opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a current ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 270.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 169.5% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

