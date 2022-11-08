American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.2% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 34,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,766,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT opened at $202.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $294.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.96. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.47.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

