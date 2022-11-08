Keybank National Association OH Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,779,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,108,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,610,000 after buying an additional 1,199,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,380,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,562,000 after buying an additional 1,168,885 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

